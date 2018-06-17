22-year-old dies in a collision near Innisfail

A 22-year-old died on the scene in a single vehicle collision east of Innisfail.

On Sunday, Innisfail RCMP responded to the collision on Hwy 590 and Range Road 275.

A vehicle was travelling east bound on Hwy 590, left the road and rolled several times in the north ditch. The lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Innisfail RCMP. The family of the deceased has been notified.



