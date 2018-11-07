23-year-old Calgary driver gets West Vancouver’s first cannabis ticket

VANCOUVER — A 23-year-old Calgary man has been issued West Vancouver’s first ticket for driving with cannabis since the drug was legalized last month.

Const. Jeff Palmer of West Vancouver Police says an officer at a roadblock saw an unlit pipe in the centre console of the man’s 2010 Jeep packed with what appeared to be cannabis on Tuesday.

Palmer says there was no indication that the driver was impaired so he was allowed to go, but not before being handed a $230 ticket under the new B.C. Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

He says under the rules, adults over 19 years are allowed to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis in a vehicle but it must be in a sealed package and out of reach of the driver or any passengers in the vehicle.

On Oct. 17, hours after marijuana was legalized, police in Ontario and Winnipeg handed out tickets to people who had marijuana in their cars.

The Ontario Provincial Police posted a photo on Twitter of a $215 ticket given to someone who allegedly had a baggy of marijuana in their car, while Winnipeg police also posted a picture on Twitter of a $672 ticket handed out to someone accused of consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Previous story
Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

Just Posted

Woman charged over distressed dogs will return to Red Deer court

Defence lawyer hopes to soon resolve more than a dozen charges against B.C. woman

Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

City official hopes it stays that way

Snow clearing started early in Red Deer this winter

Red Deerians will see a change in city-wide plowing signs

AgSmart show will introduce new farm technologies next summer at Olds College

More info on AgSmart is available at Agri-Trade show

Red Deer creates real-time homeless list

Federal funding helping Red Deer and other communities across Canada

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Study finds emotional abuse to be a major issue in Canadian sport

TORONTO — Imagine a teacher telling a child: you’re fat. You’re a… Continue reading

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Sheldon Kennedy’s sexual abuse case against hockey coach Graham James rocked Canadian… Continue reading

Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

HAVANA — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky… Continue reading

Writers’ Trust to hand out total $260,000 in prizes for literary excellence

TORONTO — Seven of Canada’s top literary minds are set to be… Continue reading

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei… Continue reading

Most Read