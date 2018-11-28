Black Press file photo

23rd annual charity checkstop in Innisfail Dec. 8

It’s that time of year again.

The Christmas season is soon approaching and the Innisfail RCMP are in the process of setting up this year’s Charity Checkstop on Dec. 8. Due to the generosity of the community, the Charity Checkstop has proven to be increasingly more successful every year, RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP members and volunteers, as well as lots of flashing red and blue lights will be set up on 50th Street between 48th and 49th Avenue between 10 and 3 p.m.

Donations will be accepted from traffic that is both eastbound and westbound. Vehicles not wishing to donate may proceed through without any difficulty.

Safety Bear is excited to meet everyone and will be waiting to hand out candy canes.

This year’s Charity Checkstop will once again be accepting new clothing, food, new toys, and cash. Every little bit counts. The charitable organizations this year will be the Food Bank, Christmas Bureau, and the Women’s Outreach Society.

In this season of giving and celebrating let’s provide as much help as we can to those less fortunate. Help donate and make this Christmas season a great one for everyone.


