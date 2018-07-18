$26,000 worth of tools stolen from business

Red Deer RCMP investigate break and enter

Red Deer RCMP are investigating the theft of $26,000 worth of tools during a break-in on Monday.

Police said early Monday morning two men broke into KMS Tools on Burnt Lake Drive.

Officers responded to the break-in within minutes and determined that two men driving two trucks had broke in. The trucks were seen heading north toward Queen’s Industrial Park.

The trucks were described as a Ford F150 crew cab and a F350 quad cab, both light coloured. Both suspects wore masks and gloves.

Stolen tools include:

  • Milwaukee brand batteries, drills, saws, oscillating tool, ratchet sets, combo drill/ impact kits, grinder, flashlight and other assorted tools.
  • Makita brand combo drill/ impact kits, batteries, battery chargers, cordless 18V planer, pivot head flashlight and other assorted tools.
  • Carimig welder 200 Amp dual volt.
  • Hypertherm plasma cutter.
  • Coast multi-beam headlamp.

Red Deer RCMP want to remind people that if they are given the opportunity to purchase new tools at discounted rates from individuals rather than from a legitimate business those tools are likely stolen. It is also a crime to purchase items if people believe they are stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.


