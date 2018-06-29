WATCH: 268 Lacombe Composite High School students celebrate graduation

The school’s graduation ceremony was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday

Shams Zahid shakes hands with Valerie Yaremchuk, Lacombe Composite High School principal, during the school’s graduation ceremony at Westerner Park Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Lacombe high school students are looking forward to new beginnings after graduation.

École Secondaire Lacombe Composite High School held its graduation ceremony for 268 students at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday.

Valerie Yaremchuk, the school’s principal, said graduation ceremonies are always days to remember.

“This is just a really exciting day for the students, their parents, guardians, other family members, friends and of course Lacombe Comp. High School staff,” said Yaremchuk.

Yaremchuk said this year’s graduation class is very well-rounded.

“They’re great people, they’re academic, they’re athletic, they’re leaders in all kinds of areas. We’re going to miss them,” she said.

The class has done a lot to give back to the community, including fundraisers and holding a “wellness week” during Mental Health Week.

“They have made significant positive contributions to Lacombe Comp. High School, but also to the community,” said Yaremchuk. “They’ve been doing that since they entered the school system.”

Yaremchuk said she hopes the students took a second to think about the significance of Friday’s ceremony.

“I’d just say have fun, enjoy (yourselves) and be safe. I wish them all the best in the future – cheers to new beginnings,” she said.

A grad banquet was held for the students in the evening at Westerner Park after the afternoon’s ceremony.

There are two more Red Deer high school graduation ceremonies; both Saturday morning. Notre Dame High School’s ceremony is 9 a.m. at Westerner Park and St. Joseph High School’s ceremony will be held at the school at 11 a.m.



Valerie Yaremchuk, Lacombe Composite High School principal, moves Trinity Wilson’s grad cap tassel from the right to left during the school’s graduation ceremony at Westerner Park Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Valerie Yaremchuk, Lacombe Composite High School principal, moves Kristin Will’s grad cap tassel from the right to left during the school’s graduation ceremony at Westerner Park Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)