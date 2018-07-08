28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Twenty eight people were rescued after their rafts became stuck in trees on the North Saskatchewan River Saturday.

Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue and Rocky Mountain House RCMP led the search and rescue operation around 4:15 p.m. The group had been floating on the river after becoming stuck in trees.

The rafters was unable to proceed off the river.

The group was located by the Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue. No one had entered the water and no injuries were reported.

The rafters were transported to land by rescue boats.



