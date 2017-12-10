(File photo)

42 in hospital after carbon monoxide incident at Delta farm

10 patients are in serious condition, says BCEHS

More than 40 people were sent to hospital following a carbon monoxide incident at a Delta farm on Saturday afternoon, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

A notice posted by the agency to social media said that 10 people were in critical condition and 32 were in stable condition.

A BCEHS spokesperson confirmed that 13 ambulances had been called out at 2:57 p.m. to a greenhouse farm in Delta.

The farm is reported to be located in the 3600-block of 41B Street.

Inquiries for incident details were directed to Delta Fire & Emergency Services, who have not yet returned a call for comment.

Delta South MLA Ian Paton and Kamloops South Thompson MLA Todd Stone sent their condolences to the victims.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family so they can get nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments
Next story
Brexit secretary says a no-deal Brexit now less likely

Just Posted

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

42 in hospital after carbon monoxide incident at Delta farm

10 patients are in serious condition, says BCEHS

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family so they can get nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

Getting from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton for cancer treatment in an old, broken… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month