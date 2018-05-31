47 Avenue in Red Deer closed Monday and Tuesday

Red Deer’s 47 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street, will be closed for waterline work early next week.

The road will be blocked to traffic starting Monday at 6 a.m. and will re-open Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to 49 Street, 50 Street then back onto 47 Avenue. Southbound traffic will be detoured to 50 Street, 48 Avenue, 49 Street then back onto 47 Avenue.

A detour will also be in place for Red Deer Transit – visit www.reddeer.ca/transitdisruptions for more information.


