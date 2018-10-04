Fifty Red Deer Public School District students are participating in the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation camp program in Kananaskis. (Contributed photo)

50 Red Deer students camping in Kananaskis

Fifty Red Deer students in Grades 4-6 are on a four-day adventure at Tim Horton Children’s Ranch in Kananaskis.

Twenty-five students from Central Middle School and 25 more from Oriole Park Elementary School are currently participating in the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation camp program.

Tanya Doucette, Red Deer Tim Hortons owner, said she’s thrilled the students can participate in the camp.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for young people to explore leadership, community involvement and personal growth,” Doucette said. “The Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation works very closely with curriculum programs across Canada, including Alberta, to ensure that camp is both fun and an enriching educational experience for young people.”

This is the first year Red Deer public schools are participating in the camp, where students explore various outdoor activities, including rock-climbing.

Nathan Good, Central Middle School teacher, said this is “a leadership camp for kids who don’t normally take on a leadership role in the school.

“From sun up to sun down the kids will be involved in team building and leadership growth,” said Good. “As part of the experience they have to come up with some kind of community leadership project to come back and do in the school.”

The students will return to camp in the spring.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Clearview Public Schools sees small enrolment increase
Next story
A literary launch at RDC on Oct. 11

Just Posted

Red Deer’s wait for cath lab continues

New reports from Alberta Health Services support cath lab

A literary launch at RDC on Oct. 11

Three instructors read from their newly published works

Clearview Public Schools sees small enrolment increase

Kindergarten classes grow

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins award

American Public Works Association 2018 Project of the Year Award for Alberta

Blackfalds open house to discuss new housing project

Project is aimed at 55-plus market

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

TORONTO — Will Canadian fans of big-budget, American Super Bowl ads get… Continue reading

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers to meet in Saskatoon about carbon tax, economy

SASKATOON — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing his anti-carbon tax crusade… Continue reading

Puerto Rican woman convicted in murder-for-hire of Canadian husband

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico woman accused of hiring… Continue reading

Nurse surprised by complainant’s injuries, sailor’s sexual assault trial told

HALIFAX — A nurse who examined a young Halifax woman after she… Continue reading

‘We’ve never seen this kind of abuse,’ says woman who found duct-taped face

An Ontario woman says she’s shocked by the depths of human cruelty… Continue reading

Critics slam Liberals over prescription drug cost ‘concession’ in trade pact

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is being urged to do everything possible… Continue reading

Canadian surgeon sews up favoured teddy bear after boy’s operation

HALIFAX — A Halifax neurosurgeon has performed a career first, after a… Continue reading

Denzel Washington looks back fondly on some crucial advice

NEW YORK — Denzel Washington joined the Boys & Girls Club of… Continue reading

Most Read