50 Red Deer students camping in Kananaskis

Fifty Red Deer Public School District students are participating in the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation camp program in Kananaskis. (Contributed photo)

Fifty Red Deer students in Grades 4-6 are on a four-day adventure at Tim Horton Children’s Ranch in Kananaskis.

Twenty-five students from Central Middle School and 25 more from Oriole Park Elementary School are currently participating in the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation camp program.

Tanya Doucette, Red Deer Tim Hortons owner, said she’s thrilled the students can participate in the camp.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for young people to explore leadership, community involvement and personal growth,” Doucette said. “The Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation works very closely with curriculum programs across Canada, including Alberta, to ensure that camp is both fun and an enriching educational experience for young people.”

This is the first year Red Deer public schools are participating in the camp, where students explore various outdoor activities, including rock-climbing.

Nathan Good, Central Middle School teacher, said this is “a leadership camp for kids who don’t normally take on a leadership role in the school.

“From sun up to sun down the kids will be involved in team building and leadership growth,” said Good. “As part of the experience they have to come up with some kind of community leadership project to come back and do in the school.”

The students will return to camp in the spring.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter