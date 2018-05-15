President Donald Trump applauds during an event about prescription drug prices with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of fellow governors are backing President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing what they called Trump’s “transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula.”

In a letter this week to Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen, McMaster and six fellow governors wrote that Trump’s “firm stance against nuclearization, coupled with his willingness to engage one-on-one with Pyongyang, has succeeded in opening new avenues of co-operation, friendship and unity between the two Koreas – and the rest of the world.”

The letter follows one from 18 U.S. House Republicans, who earlier this month formally nominated Trump for the award amid preparations for a historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has also promoted the idea, sending an email encouraging supporters to “Nominate President Trump to Win the Nobel Peace Prize” by adding their name to a list.

Governors are not listed among those who can officially make Nobel nominations, according to the organization’s website .

McMaster was an early Trump supporter in the 2016 presidential campaign, formally backing him ahead of South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary. Then the state’s lieutenant governor, the longtime South Carolina politician became governor when Trump picked then-Gov. Nikki Haley as his U.N. ambassador.

Trump is backing McMaster in next month’s five-way South Carolina GOP primary. The president appeared at an October fundraiser, and McMaster has featured footage from that event prominently in his television ads.

Other signatories to the governors’ letter include Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer; Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey; West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice; and Maine Gov. Paul LePage.

The governors’ letter came amid reports from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency that North Korea was cancelling a high-level meeting planned between the two countries due to the ongoing military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea. The meeting planned for Wednesday at a border truce village to discuss setting up military and Red Cross talks aimed at reducing border tension and restarting reunions between families separated by the Korean War.

Yonhap also said North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported that Pyongyang was questioning whether next month’s summit between Kim and Trump could also take place as planned.

Previous story
Parking illegally in Red Deer will cost more after July 1st

Just Posted

2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

Parking illegally in Red Deer will cost more after July 1st

Only parking on street during snow plowing will cost less

Photo: Learning laundry old school

Young students in Red Deer visit Sunnybrook Farm

Expert says political will needed to open safe injection sites in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — One of the country’s leading experts says Manitoba needs the… Continue reading

Update: Supreme Court orders new trial for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

David and Collet Stephan were found guilty in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life

WATCH: Third annual A Night at the Ranch continues to raise awareness and funds for mental health

A unique rodeo tradition continues to gather steam at the Daines Rodeo… Continue reading

ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics

NEW YORK — Expect “Roseanne” to cool it on politics and concentrate… Continue reading

Comedian Howie Mandel says he helped boost Meghan Markle’s public profile

MONTREAL — Comedian Howie Mandel wants to take some of the credit… Continue reading

Facebook: We’re better at policing nudity than hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO — Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks… Continue reading

7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of… Continue reading

Prosecutor wants jail time for two men in British Columbia polygamy case

CRANBROOK, B.C. — A special prosecutor is recommending two men who were… Continue reading

Alberta court makes no changes to class-action suit against hockey league

CALGARY — Alberta’s highest court has ruled that a class-action lawsuit against… Continue reading

Wheeler likes all but three minutes of Jets’ Game 2 loss to Golden Knights

WINNIPEG — Blake Wheeler liked 57 minutes of Monday’s game between Winnipeg… Continue reading

U2 to play at New York’s historic Apollo Theater

NEW YORK — U2 will put on a special one-night show at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month