77 year old dies in hospital after QEII collision earlier in October

A 77-year-old man who was involved in a serious collision on the QEII Highway earlier in October died in hospital.

On Oct. 9, the RCMP QEII integrated traffic services unit responded with Ponoka RCMP to a 9-1-1 report of a serious two-vehicle collision north of Ponoka.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a Dodge Grand Caravan was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes when a head-on collision occurred with a car.

The first 9-1-1 call was received at 10:08 p.m. indicating that a vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction. Several RCMP units responded, but before locating the vehicle, another call was received saying a collision had occurred.

The 77-year-old driver, and lone occupant of the van, was taken to an Edmonton hospital, as were the three occupants of the southbound car.

The occupants included a 28-year-old female driver, a 53-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old male passenger.

The 77-year-old succumbed to injuries from the collision and died in hospital, RCMP confirmed Tuesday.


