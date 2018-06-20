83-year-old one of many rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec building for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Joe Hittel, 83, plans to rappel down the Stantec building in his leprechaun costume. (Contributed photo)

Joe Hittel’s friends and family wouldn’t really consider him to be a daredevil.

So it came as a shock when the 83-year-old decided he wanted to rappel down the 12-storeys of the Stantec building in support of the Make-a-Wish foundation.

And he’s even going to do it in a leprechaun costume.

“I saw it last year,” said Hittel. “I was on the other side of the street and watched a bit of it and never thought much of it. Then about three or four months ago I thought I want to do that, out of the blue.”

On July 21, starting at 10 a.m., people who have fundraised the minimum of $1,500 will start rappelling down the Stantec building at the intersection of Ross Street and Gaetz Avenue.

Hittel started his path to the rappel by walking into the Stantec building and asking who puts the event, Rope-for-Hope on. After getting a phone number, he was put in touch with the Make-a-Wish foundation.

“When I go around and let people know what I’m doing, they say ‘are you crazy?’” said Hittel. “Then a lot of them say ‘it’s great.’”

Hittel was born in Leader, Saskatchewan and came to Red Deer in 1972. He has nine children, 14 grandkids, 14 great grandkids.

“I thought if I can raise money, who knows what could happen, it could be one of my kids who needs the Make-a-Wish Foundation,” said Hittel.

Last year, 30 people participated in the rappel, raising about $63,000. The hope this year is to increase that number to $73,000. The money raised stays within the Make-a-Wish chapter, which is Northern Alberta from Red Deer north.

This is the second year of Rope-for-Hope in Red Deer.

Hittel’s having his own fundraiser to help him get the funds to rappel. On Saturday, he’s holding a silent auction at Chillabong’s Bar and Grill, 69 Dunlop St., starting at 4 p.m.

For more information visit www.makeawishna.ca.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

