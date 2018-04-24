95-year-old man dies in collision near Three Hills

A 95-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision near Three Hills Tuesday afternoon.

Three Hills RCMP were called to the intersection of Hwy 583 and Hwy 21 around 2:30 p.m. where a car with two people inside was struck by a semi-trailer truck.

The man driving was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 96-year-old female passenger was air-lifted to a city hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests the car entered the intersection from Hwy 583 after the stop sign to make a left onto Hwy 21. It was then struck by the southbound truck.


