The stolen railway maintenance vehicle was found by Ponoka RCMP with the fuelling tube still attached. (Contributed photo).

A busy weekend for Ponoka RCMP

Railway maintenance vehicle was stolen, among other crimes

A total of three women and a male suspect were arrested by Ponoka RCMP in connection to a stolen railway maintenance vehicle and two other other unrelated incidents.

It was a busy weekend for Ponoka police.

On Sunday at 4 p.m. Ponoka RCMP received complaints from the public that a railway maintenance truck was stolen as it was being fueled. The truck ripped the gas hose from the pump and sped away almost hitting two vehicles.

Minutes later, a 911 call was received from a rural resident who reported that a female was on his property with a railway maintenance truck that was stuck. When the property owner approached, he noticed that a gas station pump hose was hanging from the vehicle. The female got out of the truck and attempted to stab the property owner with a screwdriver but was unsuccessful, and fled the property on foot.

RCMP members observed the female leaving in a truck that she had stolen from the neighboring property. With assistance from the Maskwacis RCMP, the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit, the Wetaskiwin RCMP, and the Wetaskiwin Integrated Traffic Unit and a police pursuit was started. A short time later, the female lost control of the truck and fled from the vehicle on foot.

Wetaskiwin Police Dog Services were able to successfully locate the female trying to hide up a tree.

The 30-year-old woman (of no fixed address) had a bail hearing where she was ordered to remain in custody until her first court appearance in Ponoka Provincial Court on Sept. 28th, at 9:30 a.m. She is charged with nine counts, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of theft , assault with a weapon and fleeing from police.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Ponoka RCMP responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence where a male was assaulting the occupants. The 40-year-old male attempted to fight with police and was arrested with the use of a Taser. Investigation revealed that a 38-year-old female in the residence had also assaulted an occupant and was arrested as well. The female was later released to appear in Ponoka Provincial Court on Nov. 9th at 9:30 a.m.

After a Bail Hearing, the 38-year-old male was ordered to remain in custody until his first appearance in Ponoka court on Sept. 28th, at 9:30 a.m. He has been charged with assault uttering threats, assaulting a police officer.

An hour after this event, Ponoka RCMP were told a white car, travelling southbound through Ponoka, was swerving all over the road, driving on the curbs, not stopping for stop signs, and driving with no lights on.

They found the vehicle stopped with the female driver fallen on the ground. Ponoka RCMP members arrived on scene and picked her up. The 36-year-old female from Airdrie, Alberta, was released to appear in Ponoka court on Nov. 9th, at 9:30 a.m. She is charged with impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, refuse to provide a breath sample.

Data from the Ponoka Detachment shows that the RCMP Crime Reduction Strategy is working. From January to July of this year, property crimes in all RCMP detachments is down nine percent compared to the same period last year. In rural detachments, it is down 11 percent. That means, as of July this year, 648 fewer cars have been stolen and 366 fewer homes have been broken into.

Previous story
Alberta NDP asks ethics commissioner to review Jason Kenney’s trip to India
Next story
Hapless helpers recount own rescue by divers from Thai cave

Just Posted

A busy weekend for Ponoka RCMP

Railway maintenance vehicle was stolen, among other crimes

Maxime Bernier reaches out to Red Deer

Voters looking at The People’s Party of Canada

Alberta municipalities gather in Red Deer for fall conference

About 1,700 people expected for Alberta Urban Municipalities Association conference

Rocky-area widow pleads for better cardiac treatment for Central Albertans

Lillian Hay wonders if her late husband Grant would have survived with local cardiac catheterization

Festival of Trees lineup announced

Popular event has raised millions for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

WATCH: Barbecue in support of Red Deer Food Bank

The sun came out for the sixth-annual Feed the Need community barbecue… Continue reading

Hapless helpers recount own rescue by divers from Thai cave

BANGKOK — There were a host of heroes in July’s dramatic rescue… Continue reading

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times… Continue reading

In Paris, Airbnb blamed for all kinds of ills

PARIS — The first paying guests to the ground-floor studio flat newly… Continue reading

Cosby trial was racist and sexist, comedian’s defenders cry

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A publicist for the once-beloved Bill Cosby complained that… Continue reading

Copy of ‘Lady Chatterley’ used at obscenity trial for sale

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Federal judge reserves decision on First Nations land dispute involving former Alberta chief

CALGARY — A federal judge has reserved his decision on a land… Continue reading

Black communities seek cannabis amnesty as pot legalization nears

OTTAWA — Members of Canada’s black communities are praising the Liberals for… Continue reading

Goodale tours Ottawa area destroyed by tornado, says feds ready to provide help

DUNROBIN, Ont. — Canada’s public safety minister says the federal government is… Continue reading

Most Read