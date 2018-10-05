(Advocate file photo.)

A driver was hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near Penhold

One motorist had to be extrucated by fire crew

A motorist was hospitalized and the Jaws of Life had to be used after a two vehicles collided near Penhold.

On Thursday, Oct. 4 , just before 5 p.m. Penhold Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hwys 2A and 42.

Acting Fire Lieut. Ryan O’Donoghue said a pickup and a car had collided and the driver of the car required extrication. One patient was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said the driver of the second vehicle was checked out by EMS and released. Five fire units and 14 firefighters had responded, and RCMP are continuing to investigate.

He added both highways were reopened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

