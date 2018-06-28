Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Humboldt Broncos survivor Ryan Straschnitzki does muscles strengthening exercises during a physiotherapy session at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia on Monday.

‘A goal of mine:’ Hockey dream still alive for paralyzed Humboldt Bronco

PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Straschnitzki hasn’t given up his dream of playing hockey.

The 19-year-old Alberta teen, who was paralyzed from the chest down in a bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, has been put through his paces for the past few weeks doing physiotherapy at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia.

Every drop of sweat, every sore muscle is geared toward returning home to Airdrie, north of Calgary, and finding a way to get back on the ice.

Almost immediately after the April bus accident, he talked about playing sledge hockey. That hasn’t changed.

“Really it’s been a goal of mine to wear the Canadian flag on my chest at some point in my life,” said Straschnitzki, sporting a black Humboldt Broncos sweatshirt.

“I’m going to go back to Calgary. I’ll get set up on the ice, practice the basics to start and then you can start getting into skills. It’s like the rehab process — you start small and work your way up.”

Sledge hockey is one of the more popular events at the Winter Paralympic Games. It became an official event in 1994 in Lillehammer, Norway.

Instead of skates, players use double-blade sledges that allow the puck to pass beneath. Players use two sticks, which have a spike-end for pushing and a blade-end for shooting.

“You need both hands to move yourself with the picks and the sticks. You have to be sort of ambidextrous and be able to use both,” said Straschnitzki.

“I’ve watched it. It’s pretty intense. It’s a great game and there’s great athletes out there. I can’t wait. It’s a process but I’m willing to do it. Another challenge.”

Tom Straschnitzki said his son is itching to get his life back to normal. Normal involves hockey, he said.

“Basically, he doesn’t want to hide what he has. He just wants to be a regular guy and hang with the boys,” he said.

Straschnitzki got to spend time with his surviving Broncos teammates at the recent NHL awards in Las Vegas. Although they’ve kept in touch, being with his friends again was special.

“Seeing them for the first time was amazing. It’s like time stops when you’re in the room again.”

Straschnitzki could be allowed to return back to Canada in the next week if suitable temporary housing is found in Airdrie while the family home is being renovated to accommodate a wheelchair.

Previous story
WATCH: Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Just Posted

A night to celebrate ‘the Bard of the Yukon’

Bruce Jacobson’s ‘At Your Service’ performances raises money for Red Deer Public Library

Is racism becoming more overt lately in Red Deer?

Some residents believe local bigots have become “emboldened”

Former Mountie who faced discrimination battle says coming forward takes courage

Alice Clark who won a lawsuit against RCMP in 1994 applauds officers in new lawsuit for speaking up

Sylvan Lake’s new health service off to good start

Urgent Care Committee gave update to Lacombe County on Thursday and asked for funding help

Airport looking to join ultra low-cost carrier market

New direction for Red Deer Airport

WATCH: Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Grade 5 ‘graduation’ held at Vista Grande school

People fatally shot at Maryland newspaper, suspect arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Multiple people were shot Thursday, some of them fatally,… Continue reading

Construction on Red Deer’s 48 Avenue to begin Tuesday

The work is expected to be complete by mid-Septmeber

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month