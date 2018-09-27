Nine-year-old Red Deerian donates hair to those battling cancer

Avani James and Jolynn Krause cut their hair at Don Campbell Elementary School in Red Deer Thursday

Avani James (left) and Jolynn Krause cut their hair off at Don Campbell Elementary School Thursday. Their hair will be donated to cancer patients. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A Grade 4 Don Campbell Elementary School student was one of two people to chop off their hair in support of people battling cancer Thursday.

Avani James, nine, and Jolynn Krause, an educational assistant at the Red Deer school, cut off eight to 10 inches of their hair during a Terry Fox assembly.

Their chopped off ponytails will be turned into wigs and donated to cancer patients.

James said cancer has affected her family.

“My aunt had thyroid cancer when she was 16 and she survived it with treatments and surgeries,” she said.

Her aunt is now 39 years old, a teacher and has two children.

James said she’s glad Krause donated her hair too.

“I’m kind of nervous that everybody’s … watching,” James said, adding she can’t remember having her hair so short before. “I’m way more comfortable having someone next to me.”

James’s sister, Mya Lapointe, donated her hair to cancer patients in Grade 2. Lapointe cut her sister’s hair in front of dozens of students during Thursday’s assembly.

This is the third time Krause has donated hair. In the past she has donated hair alongside her daughter.

“This year I’m lucky enough to do it with Avani,” said Krause. “She’s a big inspiration for the whole school.”

“We have lots of family members who have passed from cancer, so it’s just something my daughter and I started doing several years ago. Every three years we cut it off again,” Krause said.

Rekha James, Avani’s mother and an educational assistant at Don Campbell, said she’s proud seeing her daughter donate her hair.

“For such a shy little girl I’m surprised by how well she’s taking this. She’s being quite brave and strong. She’s determined because she really wants to do this for my sister,” said Rekha.



