(File Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A Halloween list of events around Red Deer

Whether you like your Halloween spooky or ordinary, there’s something for everyone in Red Deer on Wednesday.

Red Deer Museum & Art Gallery will host Halloween Spooktacular, filled with crafts, games and treats at 4525-47A Ave. Admission is free, donations are welcome. The event runs between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The museum will also run Collage O’ Pumpkin – an artmaking event for children five years and under. The MiniMAG event runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

If you want to enjoy an indoor Halloween, check out Bower Place for The Great Indoors Trick-or-Treating. The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m.

Participating retailers and guest services will be handing out candy for children and their families. The mall is also hosting a special Halloween showing of Safari Jeff’s 2018 Animology Show.

Parkland Mall’s Fright Night includes trick-or-treating, a photo booth, balloon artists, face painting, crafts, games and more. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Golden Circle in Red Deer is hosting a Halloween lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Those attending are asked to dress in their best costumes and enjoy Halloweenie Chili Dogs with Ghost-slaw and a special Halloween dessert. There will be prizes for best costume, table games and guess the candy contest.

If dressing up is your thing, then the Vampire Masquerade Ball might be the way to go. The 18+ event lets you dress up in your best Elizabethan vampire costume for the night, which involves dancing, live music and a cocktail or two. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Baymont Suites & Conference Centre in Red Deer.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
