(Advocate file photo).

A literary launch at RDC on Oct. 11

Three instructors read from their newly published works

Red Deer College is hosting a book launch to celebrate the release of three books written by faculty in the School of Arts and Sciences.

Hidden stories: new books by RDC faculty is being held Thursday, Oct. 11 at noon at the RDC Library Information Common, North Nook. This is a free, public event and light refreshments will be provided.

Laura Davis, who will read from her book Margaret Laurence and Jack McClelland, Letters, is the Chair of Humanities and Social Sciences and a faculty member in the program of English at Red Deer College.

English instructor Jenna Butler, who will read from her book Magnetic North: Sea Voyage to Svalbard, is the author of three critically acclaimed books of poetry, an award-winning collection of ecological essays. Her research into endangered environments has taken her from America’s Deep South to Ireland and the Arctic Circle.

Jeff Wigelsworth, who will read from his book All Souls College, Oxford in the Early Eighteenth Century: Piety, Political Imposition, and Legacy of the Glorious Revolution, has been a History instructor at RDC since 2010.

