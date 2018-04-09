A live show featuring top Red Deer performers

Underside Pattern, Kayla Williams are in Friday’s lineup at Bo’s

A lineup of talented Red Deer musicians and vocalists will be showcased Friday, April 13, at Bo’s Bar and Grill.

Ryan Langlois, Underside Pattern, St. Groove, Melody Stang, Robert Gordon Feary III, and Kayla Williams will cover a multitude of genres, and styles. All have been fostered in the creative environment of the local recording and production company Melodious Design, run by Heath and Shauna West.

The soulful, rugged voice of Langlois, formerly of the Boom Chucka Boys, currently resonates on his solo single, Light, Dark.

Williams, the winner of a 2017 Red Deer Entertainment Award, adds vintage flair to contemporary pop, while Stang is releasing a new album, Wrong Side of the Moon, filled with relatable tunes. (Their solo material is very different from that of their duo, The Dirrty Show).

Feary’s debut release, 12:34, has an alt. folk vibe, with influences from Neil Young to Alice in Chains.

Underside Pattern appeals with Beach Boys-like harmonies, while St. Groove explores raw, melodic rock.

