Terry Connors cross country skis on a driving range overlooking Calgary’s skyline. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘A lot of strength:’ IOC says Canada has incredible assets in Olympic bid

CALGARY — The executive director of the International Olympic Committee says cities interested in hosting the 2026 Winter Games have an advantage if they have hosted before.

Calgary, which hosted the 1988 Winter Olympic games, is one of nine cities considering lone or joint bids.

“You start from incredible assets and a lot of strength in Canada,” said Christophe Dubi in a conference call from Lausanne, Switzerland Tuesday.

“I won’t be shy to repeat that you have not only the venues but you have the expertise including in the last games that you organized (2010 in Vancouver.)”

Dubi said there is also a built-in advantage for areas that are already international sports destinations.

“We want to use existing infrastructures as much as possible. Whether it was hosting of previous Winter Games or whether this is a region that regularly hosts World Cups, World Championships or other multi-sport events, it’s always better because we can work with that (which) already exists,” Dubi said.

“We don’t need to build.”

Other cities considering bids include Graz, Austria; Stockholm, Sweden; Sapporo, Japan; Erzurum, Turkey; Sion, Switzerland and a joint effort from Cortina d’Ampezzo, Milan and Turin, Italy. Sapporo, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Turin have all hosted the Olympics before.

The vote is scheduled for September 2019.

The International Olympic Committee has tried to attract more bidders after only two candidates reached the vote for the 2022 Games, which was awarded to Beijing.

The cost in Calgary of making a formal bid for the Olympics is about $30 million and the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee concluded last year that hosting the 2026 Games would cost $4.6 billion.

The federal and Alberta governments say they will support the formation of a bid corporation but the province says the idea should be put to voters in a plebiscite first.

“We don’t see a problem with this, on the contrary,” said Dubi.

“If there is a public consultation, it has to welcomed. A project of this nature has an impact, hopefully a positive impact, on the lives of the citizen for a long term duration.”

When it comes to paying for the Games, Dubi noted the IOC sets aside a contribution ahead of time which makes up a “significant chunk” of the overall Olympic budget.

Previous story
Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area
Next story
WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month