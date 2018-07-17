No new RNs hired to Red Deer hospital emergency department in a month: United Nurses of Alberta

UNA filed a grievance in June in response to what they say is a staffing crisis

A month after the United Nurses of Alberta filed a grievance saying there was a staffing crisis at the Red Deer Regional Hospital’s Emergency Department, they say no new registered nurses have been hired.

In a Tuesday morning release, David Harrigan, UNA labour relations director said a total of 368 hours of overtime and additional shifts were worked to meet the staffing demands of the hospital’s emergency department.

On July 6, more than 90 hours of overtime and additional shifts were worked; on July 7, more than 126 hours of overtime and additional shifts were worked and on July 8, more than 152 hours of overtime and additional shifts were worked.

Harrigan said not a single vacancy for emergency room registered nurses is posted on the Alberta Health Services website.

The UNA requested an arbitrator be appointed to resolve their June 19 grievance calling for the equivalent of 27 full time new registered nurse hires.

“At the end of the June 28 meeting, we believed we had an understanding that AHS would immediately post some of the positions that are needed,” said Harrigan. “We were pleased and believed the problem had been significantly reduced.

“However, since then, with no jobs posted, the problems in the department have continued, including heavy reliance on RNs working overtime. AHS needs to live up to its commitment and immediately start hiring nurses to ease the staffing crisis in Red Deer, as promised. Spending additional taxpayers’ dollars on an arbitration is ridiculous.”

More to come.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter