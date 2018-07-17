No new RNs hired to Red Deer hospital emergency department in a month: United Nurses of Alberta

UNA filed a grievance in June in response to what they say is a staffing crisis

A month after the United Nurses of Alberta filed a grievance saying there was a staffing crisis at the Red Deer Regional Hospital’s Emergency Department, they say no new registered nurses have been hired.

In a Tuesday morning release, David Harrigan, UNA labour relations director said a total of 368 hours of overtime and additional shifts were worked to meet the staffing demands of the hospital’s emergency department.

On July 6, more than 90 hours of overtime and additional shifts were worked; on July 7, more than 126 hours of overtime and additional shifts were worked and on July 8, more than 152 hours of overtime and additional shifts were worked.

Harrigan said not a single vacancy for emergency room registered nurses is posted on the Alberta Health Services website.

The UNA requested an arbitrator be appointed to resolve their June 19 grievance calling for the equivalent of 27 full time new registered nurse hires.

“At the end of the June 28 meeting, we believed we had an understanding that AHS would immediately post some of the positions that are needed,” said Harrigan. “We were pleased and believed the problem had been significantly reduced.

“However, since then, with no jobs posted, the problems in the department have continued, including heavy reliance on RNs working overtime. AHS needs to live up to its commitment and immediately start hiring nurses to ease the staffing crisis in Red Deer, as promised. Spending additional taxpayers’ dollars on an arbitration is ridiculous.”

More to come.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Walking survey’ of Red Deer’s green carts starts this week

Just Posted

A month after filing staffing crisis grievance, no new emergency department registered nurses at Red Deer hospital: United Nurses of Alberta

A month after the United Nurses of Alberta filed a grievance saying… Continue reading

Red Deer couple win $100,000 in lottery

Couple won their money on June 1 LOTTO MAX with EXTRA draw

‘Walking survey’ of Red Deer’s green carts starts this week

Gold stars or pointers on correct use will be left on inspected carts

Physicians urge Ottawa to pay another $21B over decade for seniors health care

OTTAWA — Physicians are calling on the federal government to shell out… Continue reading

‘I didn’t want to do something frivolous’: Sting’s play to make Toronto debut

TORONTO — Drawing Canadian theatregoers to a politically charged musical about an… Continue reading

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Trimming and tidying: Perennials need care too

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have… Continue reading

Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business… Continue reading

Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber falls to Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby final

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park was eerily quiet late Monday when Kyle Schwarber… Continue reading

Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

HONOLULU — An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent… Continue reading

Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam

BANFF, Alta. — Several Indigenous elders were flown by helicopter into the… Continue reading

Research expedition looks at unseen depths of Labrador Sea ecosystem

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Last summer, a team of scientists returned from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month