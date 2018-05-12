A preview of Red Deer’s next trail

Dave Mair, Red Deer parks planning co-ordinator, stands in front of the site for a future trail in Riverside Meadows Saturday during an open house. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Some Red Deerians got a sneak peek at the city’s next trail this weekend.

Construction on a trail in Riverside Meadows is expected to begin later this year, but before any asphalt is laid down the city wanted input from residents at an open house Saturday at the Riverside Meadows Community Centre.

“It’s a really neat area with beautiful views we’re going to tap into and I think we’re really opening up the hillside,” said Dave Mair, Red Deer parks planning co-ordinator.

Residents have been very positive about the trail so far, Mair said.

“We’ve received a lot of support from people who want to see something like this,” he said. “We want to have more use in the parks and to have people getting outside.”

There will be two sections to the future trail. The first section begins at 60 Street and Riverview Avenue, continues toward the community centre and then northwest to connect with an existing trail. The second section begins at the existing trail near Howarth Street Close and travels southwest to 60 Street.

Mair said a segment of the second section, which will be built on a steep hill, will either be completely made of asphalt or partially made into a boardwalk with with wood.

The asphalt option would allow universal accessibility, but would require more tree trimming, while the boardwalk option would require extra work to ensure it is accessible for all.

Mair said the boardwalk option has been more well received so far.

“People already value our trails, that’s what we always hear from the public. I think that translates into the (positive) feedback we’ve already received,” said Mair.

There may be some seating areas and viewing spots on the trail as well.

Mair said he hopes construction begins Sept. 1 and the trail is complete by the first snowfall. If the trail isn’t finished by then, it will be completed by next spring or summer.

“It’s so dense and steep in there, so there will definitely be some work involved to get this finished,” said Mair.

