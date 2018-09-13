A Seniors Fair in Red Deer on Oct. 1 will highlight recreational programs

A Seniors Fair in Red Deer is being held to highlight recreation opportunities for older Red

Deerians.

Seniors are invited to come to the Collicutt Centre Monday, Oct. 1 to from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. learn about recreation and leisure opportunities in the city.

Staff will answer questions and share information about programs, activities and facilities. The date was chosen to coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons.

This event will also provide an opportunity for guests to meet staff from several agencies, organizations and government departments who care for the well-being of seniors living in Central Alberta.

“The City of Red Deer offers a wide variety of recreation services for all levels, abilities and interests,”

said Barb McKee, recreation superintendent. “We hope to encourage older Red Deerians to stay healthy, active and connected.”