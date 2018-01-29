If a solar project gets Innisfail council approval, it would be a similar in scale as this one, located in Brooks Alta. Photo supplied/Town of Innisfail

A solar energy project proposed in Innisfail

Enough solar energy could power 4,000 homes

Innisfail homes could be using cleaner energy if council gives the green light to a solar project.

At a special meeting Monday evening, council will hear a presentation about a proposed 70-acre solar farm that will generate enough electricity to power about 4,000 homes.

The project is being pitched by Calgary-based Temporis Development, and Innisfail’s Bilton Welding and Manufacturing Ltd.

Robbie Donaldson, Temporis managing director, said if approved the solar farm will be built on a piece of land owned by the town. In return, the town will receive rent at $500 per acre. The property tax for the piece of land will also be paid to the town, although that number has not been determined yet.

Todd Becker, chief executive officer for the Town of Innisfail, said the proposed location for the plant is adjacent to Hwy 54, just north of Innisfail Golf Club. Currently, that piece of land generates $6,000 annually through an agricultural lease.

Becker said solar projects are becoming more of a norm, but not so much in an urban setting such as this one.

“It is a big deal if it gets approved,” said Becker.

Donaldson said a community endowment fund at $1,000 per installed megawatt is also being proposed. Details haven’t been worked out yet but the community will be able to use the money for initiatives that would benefit everyone like upgrades at parks or ski hill, said Donaldson.

Donaldson said users won’t be able to buy the electricity generated, but it will be part of the local electricity network, and a majority of it will be used by homes and businesses within Innisfail.

He said users won’t be able to tell the difference in the quality of power except solar energy is cleaner.

As for why Innisfail was chosen for the project, Donaldson said the land fits the requirements of installing a solar farm plant but mostly because the initiative will bring together private and public sector.

He said projects like these go forward all the time with private landowners receiving the rent. In this instance however, it would be the Town of Innisfail.

If approved, construction of the project will commence in May 2019.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Just Posted

Lacombe company making Olympic debut

Bobsled wrapped in Central Alberta

Title sponsors still sought for some Red Deer facilities

There’s a goal of increasing private funding in public projects

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Criminal charges dropped against two Central Albertans in carfentanil case

Case is not going to trial

Sex assault trial for Central Alberta man delayed

Courtroom congestion leads to postponement

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

German automakers face heat over tests on monkeys, humans

FRANKFURT — Public criticism of the German auto industry has escalated on… Continue reading

‘It should be white and red’ for Canada: Hannigan marks Grammy win with vino

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan toasted her first Grammy Award with a… Continue reading

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

VICTORIA — There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month