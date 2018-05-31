A tribute to the Yukon poet at Red Deer Public Library

Bruce Jacobson will bring At Your Service to the downtown branch June 28

Bruce Jacobson’s At Your Service presentation on Robert Service and his poetry will be the Friends of the Red Deer Public Library’s next Let’s Talk About the Arts event. (File photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

An event celebrating the life and works of Yukon poet Robert Service has been rescheduled after being cancelled in March.

Bruce Jacobson’s At Your Service, which brings performance, literary and visual arts together, will come to the Red Deer Public Library (RDPL) downtown branch June 28 at 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Friends of the RDPL, with all proceeds going towards the library. It was initially planned for March 13, but was cancelled due to illness.

Service “lived such an interesting life and it was beyond the Yukon poetry – that was what made him a poetry rock star, but his life was much more beyond that,” Jacobson said during an interview in March.

Tickets are $10 and available at the downtown branch member services desk beginning June 1.



