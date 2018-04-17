Abdelrazik’s lawyer accuses feds of ducking ‘political blowback’ in torture case

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture in Sudan is heading to a Federal Court hearing in September following the abrupt cancellation of settlement talks.

The federal government recently nixed the planned mediation sessions in the case of Abousfian Abdelrazik just before they were to begin, said lawyer Paul Champ, who has fought on behalf of his client for years.

Champ accused the government Tuesday of shelving the prospect of a resolution with Abdelrazik over “political blowback” from a multimillion-dollar settlement in a lawsuit filed by Toronto-born Omar Khadr.

Abdelrazik, 56, came from Africa as a refugee in 1990 and attained Canadian citizenship five years later. He was arrested, but not charged, during a 2003 visit to see his ailing mother in Sudan.

While in Sudanese custody, he was interrogated by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service about suspected extremist links.

Abdelrazik claims he was tortured by Sudanese intelligence officials during two periods of detention, but Canada says it knew nothing of the alleged abuse.

He denies involvement in terrorism and seeks financial compensation and an apology from the federal government for his prolonged ordeal in Sudan.

Champ said Tuesday that he and Abdelrazik had been hopeful the Liberal government would resolve the matter, but eight weeks have now been set aside for a Federal Court hearing to begin Sept. 14.

“It’s been a long road to justice and he is looking forward to a trial so he can finally face the Canadian officials who sat behind their little desks in Ottawa and destroyed his life,” Champ said.

Scott Bardsley, a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, said the government does not comment on settlement negotiations or ongoing court matters.

Days after his second release from prison, in July 2006, Abdelrazik’s name turned up on a United Nations Security Council blacklist that prevented him from flying back to Canada.

He was granted haven in the Canadian consulate in Khartoum, but Canada refused to issue him a travel document to fly home. Amid intense publicity about his case, he returned to Montreal in June 2009.

That same month, the Federal Court concluded CSIS was complicit in Abdelrazik’s 2003 detention.

Abdelrazik’s name was removed from the UN list in late 2011.

Last year the Liberal government paid a total of $31.25 million to close the book on long-standing lawsuits filed by Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad El Maati and Muayyed Nureddin over the federal role in their torture in Syria.

The government also apologized to Khadr, a former inmate at the U.S. prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and settled his lawsuit with a payout of $10.5 million.

Champ said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments about justice and the sanctity of charter rights after the Khadr settlement were heartening, “but I guess the political blowback was too much and now politics has overruled justice and fairness.”

Previous story
Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Just Posted

Stettler murder victim remembered as devoted husband

To call James Hulkovich a devoted husband would be an understatement. His… Continue reading

Historic Mirror library building purchased

Building was once a rural schoolhouse

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Calgary Flames in market for new head coach after firing Glen Gulutzan

CALGARY — Glen Gulutzan bore the brunt of the Calgary Flames’ shortcomings… Continue reading

Hellebuyck perfect as Jets shut out Wild 2-0 Winnipeg takes 3-1 series lead

Jets 2 Wild 0 (Jets lead series 3-1) ST. PAUL, Minn. —… Continue reading

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

HOUSTON — Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady whose plainspoken manner and… Continue reading

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month