(Advocate file photo).

About 40 Red Deer property owners have two months to pay their in-arrears taxes before sale

Long list of properties to be sold, if taxes aren’t paid

A longer list of properties could be sold so the City of Red Deer can recoup unpaid taxes this year.

About 40 properties, including parking spots and mobile homes, are on the City of Red Deer’s 2019 tax sale list. Council was told “this is the biggest list in a while” — and certainly longer than 2018’s list of 30 properties.

Coun. Dianne Wyntjes wondered if the tough economy had something to do with more people being in arrears this year.

But the city’s corporate services director, Lisa Perkins, said a property isn’t put onto the city’s tax sale after only one year of unpaid taxes — but after three years.

If property owners are in financial hardship, city staff is always willing to work with them through various pay back options, she added.

Perkins expects taxes for nearly all of the listed property taxes will be paid, and they will be taken off the list, before the sale gets under way April 17.

Last year, only two or three properties had to be sold for their assessed value to recoup unpaid taxes, she noted.

