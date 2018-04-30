File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Humboldt Broncos hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed following a bus crash that killed 16 people, is wheeled by his father Tom as his mother Michelle, centre, walks beside in Calgary. Tom said he woke up early in the morning and was alerted on Twitter that someone using Ryan’s name had set up a fake account and was seeking money for a GoFundMe campaign.

‘Absolute jerks:’ Paralyzed player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

CALGARY — Tom and Michelle Straschnitzki have seen the best in people over the last three weeks as their son has worked to recover after being paralyzed in a crash between his hockey team’s bus and a transport truck.

On Monday, they also saw the worst.

Tom Straschnitzki said he woke up early and was alerted on Twitter that someone using Ryan’s name had set up a fake account and was seeking money for a GoFundMe campaign.

It had Ryan’s picture, as well as a photo of the Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan junior hockey team.

“I phoned him and said, ‘Is this your Twitter account?’ And he freaked out and went, ‘No, it’s not. Everyone is going to think this is fake. My teammates are going to hate me thinking I’m trying to get money,’” Tom Straschnitzki told The Canadian Press.

“It took a long time to calm him down. I said, ‘We’ll take care of it. I kind of warned you this stuff can happen.’”

Straschnitzki alerted a couple of friends who contacted GoFundMe which shut down the campaign. Tweets from the fake account, which had over 1,700 followers, were deleted and the name was changed at least twice by mid-afternoon.

Straschnitzki tweeted a message to the person responsible for his son’s fake account and suggested that he “should meet me at the hospital today. This way he will be closer to emergency.”

He’s most worried about the impact on Ryan.

“Ryan wears everything on his sleeve. He’s kind of a little too trusting but now he knows this could happen,” he said.

“But if you look at the odds out of the millions that are supporting Ryan, that’s just one.”

Michelle Straschnitzki had hoped it wouldn’t happen, but said too often people try to take advantage of a tragedy.

“It reminds you that there are absolute jerks out there,” she said. “In the world that we live in, it’s not surprising. It’s disheartening, but it’s not surprising.”

A spokeswoman for GoFundMe said no funds were raised by the campaign, and the campaign organizer has also been banned from using the GoFundMe platform in the future.

“We have a dedicated team that works around the clock to monitor campaigns set up to support the families and victims of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, and they are continuing to review all campaigns,” Rachel Hollis wrote in an email.

Hollis added it is not permitted to mislead, defraud, or deceive any user on a GoFundMe campaign. If it happens, she said GoFundMe takes swift action which can include removing the campaign, banning the user,and refunding donors.

Ryan, 19, continues to undergo treatment and rehabilitation.

The collision April 6 in rural Saskatchewan is still being investigated. RCMP have only said the transport truck was in the intersection when the crash occurred.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when 16 people were killed and 13 were injured.

Previous story
City of Red Deer proposes five sites for mobile SCS unit

Just Posted

Maskwacis community in mourning

Three residents die in highway collision

City of Red Deer proposes five sites for mobile SCS unit

Council discussion gets postponed until next month

Local economic forecast is not robust, says City of Red Deer CFO

Tax talks already begin at council for 2019 budget year

Red Deer needs to house more ‘chronically homeless’ people

Acute problems make them harder to place, city council hears

Poverty survey shows almost all agree it’s a problem in Red Deer

More than 90 per cent of poverty awareness study respondents agree it can happen to anyone

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Resilient Lightning rebound to beat Bruins in Game 2

Lightning 4 Bruins 2 TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point had an empty-net… Continue reading

Maskwacis RCMP lay attempted murder charges following shooting

Four people charged

Longtime Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth at peace with retirement decision

TORONTO — Before a recent Blue Jays game, Jerry Howarth strolled onto… Continue reading

CREA calls for moratorium on cannabis growing at home

OTTAWA — Canada’s real estate industry organization is calling for a moratorium… Continue reading

Barbara Kopple’s upcoming film looks at immigration in Canada

TORONTO — Two-time Oscar-winning American documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple has her sights… Continue reading

PM sells Trans Mountain pipeline as Amazon announces expansion in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted the expansion of retail giant… Continue reading

New song by Chris Cornell on collection of Cash’s writings

NEW YORK — It’s inevitable that a new recording by Chris Cornell… Continue reading

Air Canada says its new loyalty program will help to increase share price further

MONTREAL — Air Canada’s move to launch its own loyalty program in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month