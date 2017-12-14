Accused bank robber gets bail in Alberta, but also faces charges in Saskatchewan

Accused bank robber gets bail in Alberta

MEDICINE HAT — A former Winnipeg television news director accused of robbing banks in Alberta has been granted bail.

But Stephen Vogelsang remains in custody in Medicine Hat, Alta., because he faces the same charges in Saskatchewan.

Vogelsang, who is 54, is charged with robbing two banks in Medicine Hat, three in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

Judge Darwin Greaves of Medicine Hat provincial court agreed Wednesday to let Vogelsang return to Winnipeg to arrange his affairs, then he must turn himself in for a psychiatric assessment to determine if he can be held criminally responsible.

However, Vogelsang was to be transferred to Regina to answer to bank robbery charges there on July 8, Oct. 13 and Oct. 18; he is also charged in a bank robbery in Saskatoon on July 31.

Vogelsang was a journalism instructor at Red River College in Winnipeg from 2002 until 2011, and before that, he worked as a sports anchor at CKY, which is now CTV Winnipeg, before becoming news director.

He is accused of robbing banks in Medicine Hat on Oct. 19 and 20.

Defence lawyer Greg White read in court some of what he called unsolicited letters from Vogelsang’s friends, colleagues and supporters.

One said Vogelsang’s alleged actions were “totally out of character.”

Previous story
Dreeshen, McIntyre honour former Delburne mayor

Just Posted

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

New billboard bylaw passed by Red Deer city council

New 1,000-metre distance set between billboards

Red Deer River winds through watercolour exhibit at Red Deer library

Artist Carol Lynn Gilchrist aims to ‘celebrate’ this vital, fragile resource

Lacombe County supports community groups

County doles out $114,000 to groups involved in cultural, tourism and visitor information services

Lacombe County ponders future of former Mirror Hotel site

Site of historic hotel burned down in 2016 put up for auction for unpaid tax but found no buyer

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month