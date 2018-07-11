Accused thieves tried to sell stolen property on Kijiji

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrested two men trying to fence stolen goods with help from theft victim

Two men who allegedly tried to sell stolen property on Kijiji were arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP last week.

On June 15, a break and enter to a cabin in the Buck Lake area was reported to the RCMP. Several items were stolen, and subsequently listed on the Kijiji website.

“With the assistance of the owner, RCMP members located and recovered the property and arrested the two males,” says the RCMP. “During the arrest, several other stolen pieces of identification documents were in the possession of the accused.

“Assistance from the home owner, who remained diligent about seeking his stolen property, was instrumental in the RCMP solving this investigation” says Sylvan Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Andrew Shepherd.

A 35-year-old Sylvan Lake man is facing three counts of trafficking in stolen property, two counts of possession of forged documents, possession of stolen cheques and other offences, including four traffic-related charges and a drug-related charge.

A 25-year-old Sylvan Lake man has been charged with three counts of trafficking in stolen property and breach of probation.

Both of the accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 19.



