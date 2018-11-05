Retired Capt. Allan Gooding made the suggestion that Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre recognize veterans. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Acknowledging veterans at Red Deer hospital

Veteran Recognition Program launched last month.

A local veteran is making sure others who have served are recognized while in care at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Launched last month, the veteran recognition program allows current and past members of all service branches, including police, to identify their service during admitting.

For those wishing to be recognized through the program, a poppy magnet is placed on their in-room whiteboard for the duration of their stay. Whiteboards are communication tools between patients, families and health care staff.

The program is expected to be rolled out throughout Alberta Health Services’ central zone, and hopefully, across Alberta.

“I’m making it my mission to take it Canada-wide. I’ll do what I have to do to have veterans receive the recognition they deserve. I’ve buried so many of my best friends who died in fighter crashes in Europe and elsewhere preserving our freedoms.

“They need to be acknowledged wherever we can,” said retired Capt. Allan Gooding, who approached hospital administration about his idea after a two-week stay earlier this year.

Gooding, a jet fighter pilot during the Cold War, said while he was in hospital, he met a young man looking for his 93-year-old grandfather, who was also a veteran.

“He wasn’t just a veteran, he was a war hero. He was in World War Two fighting the Nazis, got captured, helped organize an escape. Most of the escapees were found and shot by the Nazis, and he escaped with the help of the French Resistance.”

Gooding said he isn’t asking for veterans to get special treatment, just acknowledgement. Many people don’t realize who has served their country, he said.

“Some just live lives of quiet silence. They don’t talk about it. They’ve seen and experienced things that no person should ever see or experience. And they don’t walk around saying ‘look at me, I’m a veteran.’ But I believe we owe them.”

The magnetic poppies were purchased through CANEX – a unit of the Canadian Forces, with proceeds going to the Royal Canadian Legion.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s Tree House Youth Theatre gets new artistic director
Next story
Alberta NDP backbencher protests ‘toxic culture,’ refuses to sit in legislature

Just Posted

UPDATED: Red Deer posts second highest hike in crime

MacLean’s list of Canada’s Most Dangerous Places 2019

Acknowledging veterans at Red Deer hospital

Veteran Recognition Program launched last month.

Red Deer’s Tree House Youth Theatre gets new artistic director

Albertus Koett plans to bring a variety of approaches to the classroom

Red Deer entrepreneur pitches eco female hygiene product on TV’s ‘Dragon’s Den’

JB Owen will appear on Thursday’s show on CBC

Red Deer County takes over Elnora Fire Department

Move will ease administrative burden on the 13-volunteer fire department

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

OTTAWA — Repaying hundreds of thousands of disabled veterans and their survivors… Continue reading

Death of caleche horse further proof industry needs to wind down: mayor

MONTREAL — The sudden weekend death of a carriage horse on a… Continue reading

Rare Mandarin duck at park in Burnaby, B.C., could be an escaped pet

BURNABY, B.C. — A rare duck native to East Asia is making… Continue reading

‘Eddie the Eagle’ among Olympians cheering for a Calgary 2026 bid at rally

CALGARY — Mayor Naheed Nenshi says the naysayers have been winning the… Continue reading

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

NEW YORK — Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t punch man in parking dispute

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is denying that he punched anyone over… Continue reading

Rough road: Brown says 76ers not yet among East’s ‘royalty’

NEW YORK — At home, they can beat anybody. On the road,… Continue reading

Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Elgar Petersen was famous in Humboldt, Sask., for his… Continue reading

Most Read