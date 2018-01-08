Action Bus involved in collision

No passengers were on board bus involved in downtown collision about noon Monday

No one was injured after an empty Red Deer Transit Action Bus was involved in a collision downtown just before noon Monday.

Only the female driver was on board when the bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of 49th Avenue and 52nd Street. It is believed the Action Bus had the green light.

“She seems OK. A little bit shook up, so we’ve signed her off for the rest of the day,” said Red Deer Transit manager George Penny.

“We’ll make sure she’s got advice on where she needs to go if she needs support and everything else. We’ll talk to her tomorrow to make sure she’s OK.”

Red Deer Transit and RCMP continue to investigate.



