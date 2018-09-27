Adapting key part of modern work world: ATB economist

Multiple career changes and creating your own job will be routine

The single-mindedness of spiders in zero gravity offer an inspirational lesson for future job seekers, says ATB Financial chief economist Todd Hirsch.

Despite the challenges, the space arachnids managed to figure out a way to build spider webs.

“Spiders and humans, we’re both capable of adapting to change if we are intent enough about doing it,” said Hirsch in an interview on Thursday shortly after he delivered that message to Red Deer College Donald School of Business students.

Hirsch was keynote speaker at the Backpacks to Briefcases, an annual professional development conference that aims to give students insight into how to find their niche in the working world. About 450 students attended the day of seminars covering everything from networking skills to polishing resumes.

Laid off twice on his career path, Hirsch knows what it’s like, and that for most the modern economy will mean regular job changes.

Hirsch said one can prepare for that moment before it comes. He counsels students to develop networks and contacts, keep their skills updated and be willing to take risks.

“As students start their careers and as they leave post-secondary and start the world of work they have to understand that it is going to be a zig-zagging path, that it’ll never be a direct shot.

“But the zig-zaggy path is all part of the journey, it’s part of where our careers go, and knowing when to zig and when to zag.”

Students entering the workforce will often have to create their job.

“The good news is you can create the job you want,” he said, cautioning that it won’t be easy.

“It’s going to be a whole kaleidescope of different kinds of careers and different experiences,” he said.

Hirsch is bullish on the young people hitting the workforce.

“They have those skills to move seamlessly from one kind of career in that kaleidescope of work to another.”

Dery Wang agrees with Hirsch’s message.

“What we need to be is out of our shells, because we as people we always build our own walls, barriers which prevent us from adapting further,” said Wang, a business administration diploma student.

Leonard Utz, who is studying for a management certificate, echoes that sentiment, saying success might mean stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Trevor Thomas, associate dean at the School of Business, said the college encourages students to begin preparing for the working world the day they arrive for classes.

“We want students to be in the mindset that today is Day 1 in their career. Their career starts when they begin — not when they leave here.”



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

