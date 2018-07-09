Admitted to cutting endangered trees: Sentencing hearing for Alberta ski resort

CALGARY — A week-long sentencing hearing has begun in Calgary to decide how large a fine a world-renowned Alberta ski resort will pay after admitting to cutting down endangered trees five years ago.

The Lake Louise resort in Banff National Park pleaded guilty in December to cutting down a stand of trees, including some whitebark pine, along a ski run in 2013.

The resort will be sentenced on two charges — one under the Species At Risk Act and the other under the Canada National Parks Act.

The hearing is also to determine how many trees were cut down.

The Crown has said 39 trees were removed, but the defence says the number is much lower.

The maximum fine under the Species At Risk Act for each tree destroyed is $300,000, while the maximum per tree is $250,000 under the National Parks Act.

Parks Canada investigators found a number of stumps and discarded trees near the ski run and used DNA analysis to confirm that they were whitebark pine.

Previous story
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey president under new ruling system
Next story
City delaying start day for accepting cannabis retail applications

Just Posted

City delaying start day for accepting cannabis retail applications

City will start accepting applications on July 24 instead of originally planned start day of July 11

Greyhound Canada to end routes in Prairies, B.C., leaving small towns in lurch

Passenger service expected to leave in October

Updated: Four more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — Four more of the boys trapped for over… Continue reading

Rescuers search for dozens still missing after Japan floods

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Rescuers in southwestern Japan dug up more bodies Monday… Continue reading

Trump’s strained visit with NATO, meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON — With the established global order on shaky footing, President Donald… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Admitted to cutting endangered trees: Sentencing hearing for Alberta ski resort

CALGARY — A week-long sentencing hearing has begun in Calgary to decide… Continue reading

Erdogan sworn in as Turkey president under new ruling system

ISTANBUL — Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in as Turkey’s first… Continue reading

Police: Woman, 91, killed after aircraft crashes into condo

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are identifying a 91-year-old woman who was killed… Continue reading

New Brunswick should have second nuclear reactor: energy minister

POINT LEPREAU, N.B. — New Brunswick’s energy minister says he’d like to… Continue reading

Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher for $322,500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kaito Yuki is headed to the Kansas City… Continue reading

Walmart yodel kid of viral video fame announces debut album

NASHVILLE — It was only a matter of time, just a couple… Continue reading

UK leader fills top Brexit post after shock resignation

LONDON — Britain and the European Union insisted Monday that their divorce… Continue reading

Suncor says Syncrude to ramp up to full production in early to mid-September

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says production at the Syncrude oilsands complex… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month