Advanced poll turnout up slightly in Sylvan Lake before Thursday’s byelection

Some 2,845 ballots were cast so far

The advanced poll turnout in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection is up slightly from 2015.

Elections Alberta today announced preliminary voter turnout numbers for the advance polls that started on July 3 and ended on Saturday. The ballots cast were spread over an additional day of advance poll voting, as compared to the previous General Election.

In Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, 2,845 ballots were cast, compared to 2,826 in 2015.

Thursday, July 12, is Election Day. Voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters need to bring their Where-to-Vote cards with them to the polls. If electors are not registered to vote, identification is required to validate their names and addresses.

Election Day voting locations are printed on the Where-to-Vote cards sent to all registered electors. A complete list of Election Day voting locations is available at elections.ab.ca.

For more information, visit elections.ab.ca, call toll free at 1-877-422-VOTE (8683).