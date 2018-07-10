(Advocate file photo).

Advanced poll turnout up slightly in Sylvan Lake before Thursday’s byelection

Some 2,845 ballots were cast so far

The advanced poll turnout in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection is up slightly from 2015.

Elections Alberta today announced preliminary voter turnout numbers for the advance polls that started on July 3 and ended on Saturday. The ballots cast were spread over an additional day of advance poll voting, as compared to the previous General Election.

In Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, 2,845 ballots were cast, compared to 2,826 in 2015.

Thursday, July 12, is Election Day. Voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters need to bring their Where-to-Vote cards with them to the polls. If electors are not registered to vote, identification is required to validate their names and addresses.

Election Day voting locations are printed on the Where-to-Vote cards sent to all registered electors. A complete list of Election Day voting locations is available at elections.ab.ca.

For more information, visit elections.ab.ca, call toll free at 1-877-422-VOTE (8683).

Previous story
Photo radar continues to be a thorny issue in Red Deer

Just Posted

Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — All 12 boys and their soccer coach have… Continue reading

Advanced poll turnout up slightly in Sylvan Lake before Thursday’s byelection

Some 2,845 ballots were cast so far

Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder wants to appeal to top court

A Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the shooting death… Continue reading

Trump pardons ranchers in case that inspired 2016 occupation

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has pardoned two ranchers whose case sparked… Continue reading

Many out of power, water in flood-hit Japan; over 150 dead

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Akira Tanimoto says his apartment narrowly survived the floods… Continue reading

Photo radar continues to be a thorny issue in Red Deer

Auditor says Red Deer’s use of photo radar is high

Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work

RIO DE JANEIRO — Female sports journalists in Brazil have been campaigning… Continue reading

Women’s quarterfinals take centre stage at Wimbledon

LONDON — Serena Williams is set to resume her quest for an… Continue reading

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of… Continue reading

Trump replaces high court’s swing vote with conservative

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative, politically… Continue reading

Israeli company plans lunar landing next year

YEHUD, Israel — An Israeli organization said Tuesday that it hopes to… Continue reading

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

TORONTO — Canada pop superstar Justin Bieber has broken his silence, confirming… Continue reading

Amazon to open new fulfillment centre in Ottawa, creating some 600 jobs

OTTAWA — Amazon says it will build a new fulfillment centre in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month