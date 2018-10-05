Sandra Price

Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Successful businesses need people like Sandra Price.

The Red Deer Advocate carrier picks up her papers at 2:30 a.m. and over the next few hours delivers them to more than 100 customers in Oriole Park.

And whenever the Advocate needs some extra help, she’s the go-to carrier.

“She’s got a heart of gold,” says Joanne Vanbuskirk, circulation district manager.

“I can call her and she’s always there for us,” says Vanbuskirk. “She always helps out when a carrier is in need or I need help.

“She’s just amazing.”

And did we mention, while doing all this the mother of four grown children is also raising her two granddaughters, who are 12 and 13 years old?

“They keep me busy too,” Price says with a laugh.

With the National Newspaper Carrier Day Sunday, the Advocate wanted to recognize the work its carriers do and to thank Price — in print of course.

Price has been delivering the Advocate for just under four years and has come to really enjoy her new career.

“I like meeting different people,” she says. “I get a chance to talk to quite a few people.

“They like my job and how I deliver their newspapers and they’re always courteous.”

Price came to the Advocate after Zellers closed, putting her and dozens of others out of work.

“This is what I’ve been doing ever since.”

Originally from Forestburg, Price has been in Red Deer for 30 years.

“I know Red Deer well.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A driver was hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near Penhold
Next story
Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock in Red Deer

Just Posted

Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Red Deer region unemployment on the rise

Red Deer region unemployment at 7.2 per cent in September, up from 6.7 per cent in August

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock in Red Deer

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

‘Wizarding Weekend’ presented on Ross Street in Red Deer

Harry Potter-themed activities offered

Poll: Do you think Canada came out a winner in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement?

It came down to the 11th hour but Canada and the U.S.… Continue reading

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Street Tales: Carrying through tough times equals progress

Carrying

Hay’s Daze: Dr. Reginald Smoot: The origin of Thanksgiving

It’s been quite a while since we had a visit from our… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Most Read