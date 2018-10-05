Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Successful businesses need people like Sandra Price.

The Red Deer Advocate carrier picks up her papers at 2:30 a.m. and over the next few hours delivers them to more than 100 customers in Oriole Park.

And whenever the Advocate needs some extra help, she’s the go-to carrier.

“She’s got a heart of gold,” says Joanne Vanbuskirk, circulation district manager.

“I can call her and she’s always there for us,” says Vanbuskirk. “She always helps out when a carrier is in need or I need help.

“She’s just amazing.”

And did we mention, while doing all this the mother of four grown children is also raising her two granddaughters, who are 12 and 13 years old?

“They keep me busy too,” Price says with a laugh.

With the National Newspaper Carrier Day Sunday, the Advocate wanted to recognize the work its carriers do and to thank Price — in print of course.

Price has been delivering the Advocate for just under four years and has come to really enjoy her new career.

“I like meeting different people,” she says. “I get a chance to talk to quite a few people.

“They like my job and how I deliver their newspapers and they’re always courteous.”

Price came to the Advocate after Zellers closed, putting her and dozens of others out of work.

“This is what I’ve been doing ever since.”

Originally from Forestburg, Price has been in Red Deer for 30 years.

“I know Red Deer well.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter