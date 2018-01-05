Red Deer’s Darcy Mapletoft, 48, said he’s seen many aggressive drivers in Central Alberta. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians say aggressive drivers a problem

Aggressive driving has become an increasing problem in Alberta, according to a recent survey.

Last May, 1,800 people were surveyed for an Alberta Motor Association (AMA) Foundation for Traffic Safety study, which found 57 per cent of Albertans believe aggressive driving has become more prevalent in the past three years.

A couple Red Deerians say it’s an issue in Central Alberta.

Red Deer’s Darin O’Connell, 43, said aggressive driving has become more of a problem over the past few years.

“I drive daily on the highway and the driving you see is unreal.

“I’ve been tailgated, cut-off and have seen people not even following signs. Some people think they have the right to do what they want, when they want,” said O’Connell.

O’Connell said he often sees people yelling at or giving the middle finger to other drivers as well.

“I see stuff like that maybe two or three times a week,” he said.

Darcy Mapletoft, 48, has lived in Red Deer his whole life. He said the roads have had more aggressive drivers in recent years.

“Just today I saw someone drive right through a red light. They just took off and there was no reason to because I caught up to them at the next red light anyways,” said Mapletoft.

“I mean, what’s the point of doing stuff like that?”

Aggressive drivers make the road more dangerous, Mapletoft added.

“I’ve seen some drivers who just shouldn’t have their license,” he said.

Jeff Kasbrick, AMA vice-president of government and stakeholder relations, said one of the most frequent comments he hears is about aggressive or risky drivers.

The AMA survey also found 59 per cent of people named tailgating as a frequently encountered behaviour. Forty-two per cent of people said they’ve experience another driver blocking them from changing lanes, 38 per cent cited being purposely cut off, 33 per cent was often recipients of angry gestures and 33 per cent were regularly honked at.

“We’re all equal contributors to the kind of driving community we want to see,” Kasbrick said. “The most readily achievable thing we can do is determine what kind of driver we our and hopefully our good behaviour can inspire others to do the same.”

Kasbrick said there are three things all drivers should do.

“Give yourself the appropriate amount of time to get to your destination, make sure you have a plan for where you’re going and most importantly is bring along some patience,” he said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Red Deer’s Darin O’Connell, 43, said the aggressive driving he sees on Hwy 2 is “unreal.” (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

