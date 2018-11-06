Retired farmers Al Bourne (left) from Red Deer and Jim Fergusson from Kindersley, SK take a look at a backsaver auger during last year’s Agri-Trade Equipment Expo at Westerner Park in Red Deer Wednesday. (Red Deer Advocate file photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Agri-Trade kicks off Wednesday

About 30,000 expected to attend huge agriculture equipment show

The timing worked out nicely for the Agri-Trade Equipment Expo opening Wednesday at Westerner Park.

After harvest season got off to a dismal start, farmers were recently able to take advantage of two weeks of ideal weather to get the crop in.

Agri-Trade manager David Fiddler expects plenty of producers will take a much-deserved break and head to the huge trade show getting underway in Red Deer.

“Harvest is, I bet you, 98 per cent completed. So, we’re very fortunate in that regard,” he said. “We’re also fortunate the temperature has just dipped a little bit, it’s a little bit cooler.

“If I was sitting at my kitchen table at the farm I’d say it’s pretty cold out there. This is a good day to go to the show. I’ll do this farm work next week when it’s going to be plus 8 C,” he said with a laugh.

About 30,000 people are expected to walk through before the show wraps up Friday. It runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

A Friday closing day is the biggest change this year.

The show was shortened to three days from four based on feedback from exhibitors.

“Over 70 per cent of our exhibitors expressed a strong desire for the show to be shortened,” he said.

Most similar Western Canadian agriculture equipment shows have gone to three days. It also gives farm sales people a chance to get back to their families for the weekend.

Fiddler does not expect the change to have much impact.

“It is a business show. Agri-Trade is an agriculture business-focused event. It’s not like a county fair, or petting zoos or anything like that.

“This is where farmers come to do business. That’s the main attraction of this event.”

This year’s show has got more space to work with because the new Exhibit Hall is available.

“We’ve got a few more exhibits because we’ve got a new building,” he said.

The recently completed trade space will house some of the bigger exhibitors, such as AGCO Corporation and John Deere Canada ULC, as well as plenty of other farm equipment and related technologies.

“We’ll be close to 500 exhibitors this year. So we’ve got a few more and some of our exhibitors were able to move inside because we’ve got more space, so that’s great.”

The economic impact of the show remains huge. Fiddler estimates the show generates $275 million in economic activity, including $200 million in sales at the show and $75 million in spinoffs, such as hotel stays and restaurant bills.

For more see www.agritrade.com


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
