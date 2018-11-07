AgSmart show will introduce new farm technologies next summer at Olds College

More info on AgSmart is available at Agri-Trade show

A two-day expo is being planned next summer at Olds College to give local farmers the chance to see and interact with cutting-edge technologies.

The college and Agri-Trade have partnered to produce what the say will be a must-see new agriculture event, AgSmart, on Aug.13 and 14, 2019.

The expo isn’t just a trade show; it will be a chance to see hands-on demonstrations focused on technology and data across the agriculture sector.

Organizers say farmers will learn how to gather this data and use it to enhance productivity and profits. They will be able to experience the latest innovations first hand.

And through educational workshops, in-field demonstrations and an exhibit fair, the latest products transforming the agriculture industry will be introduced to the Central Alberta market.

“We are excited to be partnering with Agri-Trade to produce a dynamic, hands-on event where farmers can see and experience the latest high-tech ag in action,” says college president Stuart Cullum.

He believes the event will build on the college’s vision of being a leader in smart agriculture by transforming its facilities into “a demonstration farm of the 21st century.”

“AgSmart is all about education and innovation,” says Agri-Trade show manager Dave Fiddler. “There’s so much happening within the ag space right now, and our goal is to stage a hands-on learning and demonstration event.”

The joint project is being featured at a booth at the Agri-Trade show this week at Westerner Park in Red Deer.