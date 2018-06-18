A smudge ceremony will be held at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Wednesday to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Week. (File photo by Advocate staff)

AHS recognizes National Indigenous Peoples Week

Smudge to be held at Red Deer hospital

Alberta Health Services Central Zone is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Week by hosting events in Red Deer and Ponoka.

On Wednesday, a smudge ceremony will be held at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre in the Cultural Room starting at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, displays will be set up in the main lobby of the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre, and traditional Indigenous foods will be served in the dining room.

On Friday, a smudge ceremony will also be held at Ponoka’s Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury starting at 11 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend the activities, but priority will be given to patients at smudge ceremonies based on room capacity. People should arrive before the start of smudge ceremonies.

An Indigenous health playlist, found on the Alberta Health Services (AHS) YouTube channel, includes educational Indigenous health videos for AHS staff and communities.


