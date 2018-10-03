AHS reports recommend enhancing services at Red Deer hospital

“We await on the timeline for the delivery of enhanced cardiac care to Central Alberta.”

Two reports released by Alberta Health Services (AHS) Wednesday support enhancing cardiac services in Red Deer, including cardiac catheterization.

Both the updated needs assessment and the Interventional Cardiac Services Needs Assessment and Options Analysis make recommendations regarding enhancements to cardiac services in Red Deer.

“A cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer would reduce the need for some patients to be transported to Calgary or Edmonton to receive that care,” says Dr. Daniel Edgcumbe, Central Zone Medical Director.

“Establishing such a service is a complex process that requires supporting infrastructure including physical space, bed capacity, community supports and the development of new clinical pathways.

“We are committed to working with government, physicians and staff in Red Deer to put these foundational elements in place… and improve heart health throughout Central Alberta.”

The Government of Alberta’s Budget 2018 included $1 million for “Red Deer Health Capital Planning.” These funds are being used to advance the business case for redevelopment at the hospital, which will provide more detail and costs of the required infrastructure needs, AHS states in a news release.

Completion of this business case is the first step towards planning for redevelopment, and AHS is now working with Alberta Infrastructure on a business case for RDRHC, AHS states in the release.

“We believe our voices and those of our community have been heard and that the right steps are being taken to enhance care in Red Deer. There is still much work to be done, but government’s investment in developing a business case is a critical and necessary part of planning,” says Dr. Kym Jim, speaking on behalf of Red Deer cardiologists. “We look forward to continued collaboration with local AHS leadership as we help to shape the future of healthcare services in not only Red Deer, but across the Central Zone.

“We eagerly await hearing from AHS and government as to their timeline for the delivery of enhanced cardiac care and cardiac catheterization to Central Alberta.”

The two reports were developed by AHS in collaboration with local community members, physicians, patients and their families, and the Alberta government.

The Central Zone Healthcare Plan is a report which captures the current state of healthcare in central Alberta, explains why change is needed and provides a blueprint to guide the system forward five, 10 and 15 years into the future. It is the result of multiple engagement sessions AHS has had with local stakeholders, beginning in fall, 2016.

The Interventional Cardiac Services Needs Assessment and Options Analysis focuses on cardiac care needs across the province. While provincial in nature, this report complements elements of the Central Zone Healthcare Plan and other local planning efforts, and sets the foundation for enhanced cardiac care services in Red Deer.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter