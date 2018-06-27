Air Canada ending flights between Red Deer and Calgary

Company cites financial reasons

Air Canada is ending its flight from Red Deer to Calgary, citing financial reasons.

As of Nov. 1, the airline will no longer operate its three daily flights between Calgary and Red Deer. Air Canada first began offering the flights in September 2013.

In a statement from Air Canada said the route was not meeting the required financial performance targets.

“We always look to schedule the right aircraft at the right times to the right destinations. The three times daily Red Deer-Calgary flights were scheduled to connect to and from our other flights across North America and internationally at our Calgary Hub. Air Canada reviews all schedules worldwide on a regular basis, and adjustments are made based on commercial factors, including demand.”

The service was operated by Air Georgian under the Air Canada Express service. It ran three flights daily in a 19-seat Beech aircraft.

More to come.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
