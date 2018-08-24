Thick smoke from wildfires fills the air as a man stands on a boat while fishing on Kamloops Lake west of Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday August 1, 2017. Poor air quality persists throughout the southern half of British Columbia as tinder-dry conditions continue to fuel wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air freshens in parts of B.C.: other regions still face air quality, fire risks

Environment Canada is offering some hope to residents of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley after nearly a week of stagnant, smoke-filled air, but the forecast is not as positive for people closer to the wildfires burning in Interior British Columbia.

Air-quality advisories remain for most of the province due to high levels of ultra-fine grit tossed up by the fires.

The weather office does say those fine particulates should continue to decline across the Lower Mainland and a smog advisory has been dropped.

Cooler temperatures and fresh Pacific air blowing toward the coast are credited for the reprieve, but forecasters say winds over the Interior will pin the smoke there and communities downwind of wildfires will stay shrouded for the foreseeable future.

Winds are also complicating the battle against many fires, including two with a combined area of more than 1,000-square kilometres southwest of Burns Lake and along the south shore of Francois Lake.

Officials say no new homes have been lost since the blaze destroyed three in Lower Post near the Yukon boundary and a trace amount of rain has fallen.

Crews are now working to keep flames away from the Alaska Highway.

It was hoped cooler, showery conditions might offer a weekend break for firefighters in the province until Environment Canada said if any rain falls, it is likely to be too spotty to make a difference.

The BC Wildfire Service says nearly 600 wildfires are burning.

Previous story
After Bernier beatdown, Scheer’s convention keynote takes on new importance
Next story
N.B. vote: Liberals promise health spending, vow to keep rural hospitals open

Just Posted

Air freshens in parts of B.C.: other regions still face air quality, fire risks

Environment Canada is offering some hope to residents of Metro Vancouver and… Continue reading

N.B. vote: Liberals promise health spending, vow to keep rural hospitals open

FREDERICTON — Health care was the dominant issue Friday as New Brunswick’s… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

WATCH: Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer

Central Albertans got their first look inside the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Toys “R” Us president opens up about recent troubles and plans to rebuild brand

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Toys “R” Us Canada’s president says most of the… Continue reading

After Bernier beatdown, Scheer’s convention keynote takes on new importance

HALIFAX — What was expected to be a standard-issue, pre-election rallying cry… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: Race Report – Iron Legs 60K

Another weekend, another race. This past Saturday, I ran my longest race… Continue reading

Female cannabis users come out of the shadows as legalization looms

TORONTO — Carol Francey waxes nostalgic when she thinks back to the… Continue reading

B.C. man who saved overdose victim’s life urges people to know how to use kit

VANCOUVER — Kevin Yake remembers the overwhelming relief of saving the life… Continue reading

Enbridge announces $4.3-billion deal with Spectra Energy Partners

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the outstanding… Continue reading

AP: National Enquirer had safe with damaging Trump stories

WASHINGTON — The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money… Continue reading

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Chandler Stephenson knew at the beginning of playoffs that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month