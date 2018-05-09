Air quality concerns in Ponoka-area can be voiced on May 17

Ponoka-area residents can share concerns about air quality at a May 17 meeting, held by the Parkland Airshed Management Zone.

PAMZ is interested in knowing where the potential problem area, so that air quality monitoring equipment can be done.

Input from this meeting, as well as complaint records from Alberta Environment and Parks, Alberta Energy regulator, Natural Resources conservation Board and synergy groups will be considered when PAMZ selects sites for portable air monitoring stations.

“This is an opportunity for the public to voice any concerns… and provide us with valuable input,” said Kevin Warren, executive-director of PAMZ.

The meeting will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Hudson Green Nature and Activity Centre, 6210-61st St. in Ponoka.

PAMZ encompasses communities from Three Hills to the B.C. border, Ponoka to Crossfield.



