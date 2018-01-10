Aladdin, Genie, Princess Jasmine star in Red Deer school production of Aladdin Jr.

Two performances of Aladdin Jr. aim to transport audiences to a whole new world.

St. Francis of Assisi Middle School students will perform on Jan. 26 and 27 at the Memorial Centre, 4214 58th St. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m.

Aladdin Jr. is based on the Disney film Aladdin. It tells the story of a street urchin, Aladdin, as he vies for the attention of Princess Jasmine. He uses a genie’s magic pwoer to become a prince so he can marry her.

“It is improtant for students to put on these productions because it gives them an outlet to be creative and think outside the box, while also preparing them for the real world where they have to meet deadlines, work collaboratively within a group to reach a goal and express their own interpretations of a work,” said director Robert Ford.

Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per household and are available at the door, or the school office, 321 Lindsay Ave.

For more information visit www.stfrancisschool.ca.


