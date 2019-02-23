Alan Doyle performs tonight in downtown Red Deer. (Advocate file photo).

Alan Doyle, Ashley MacIsaac perform free Canada Winter Games concert tonight in downtown Red Deer

Celtic show starts at 6:30 p.m. in large heated tent off Celebration Plaza

Celtic-flavoured music will fill The Dome in downtown Red Deer tonight when Alan Doyle and Ashley MacIssac take the stage in a free Canada Winter Games concert.

Doyle, best known as the Great Big Sea frontman, and MacIsaac, a celebrated fiddler from Cape Breton Island, will perform in a large heated tent off Celebration Plaza (in the Central Middle School yard) in a show that starts at 6:30 p.m.

Doyle is a singer/songwriter multi-instrumentalist (guitarist, mandolinist, banjo and bouzouki player). He is also an actor (Republic of Doyle, Robin Hood, Winter’s Tale Murdoch Mysteries, A Whale for the Killing) and an author, having written two memoirs about growing up in Newfoundland.

The Petty Harbour-native was made a member of the Order of Canada “for his contributions to the musical traditions of his home province and for his commitment to numerous charitable initiatives.”

Doyle’s put out three solo albums, starting with 2012’s Boy on Bridge, which contains the singles I’ve Seen a Little and Testify.

His tunes So Let’s Go and The Night Loves Us sprang from his second solo album So Let’s Go from 2014. And the 2017 release A Week at the Warehouse produced the singles Summer Summer Night and Bully Boys.

MacIsaac, the bad boy of Celtic music, has had more than his share of controversies, but he’s also had huge successes — including three Juno Awards and a double-platinum selling record, Hi, How Are You Today? (1995), which produced the hit single Sleepy Maggie.

The native of Creignish, N.S., has toured North America with the Chieftains, performed in the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, and has co-hosted the East Coast Music Awards. In 2010 he released a charity single, Dreams, to benefit the first skier from Ghana to ever compete in the Winter Olympics.

His musical playing style is considered highly unusual as he plays a right-handed fiddle left handed — meaning that the instrument’s strings are strung opposite to how most violinists would play them. MacIsaac has stated that this makes sonic sense to him, as the lower notes remain on the lower side of the fiddle, allowing him to work his way up to the higher notes.

Doors to The Dome open at 6 p.m. The tent has a 2,000 person capacity.

Previous story
Trial into fatal Canada Day crash to continue
Next story
Alberta United Conservative leader outlines plan to fight human trafficking

Just Posted

Alan Doyle, Ashley MacIsaac perform free Canada Winter Games concert tonight in downtown Red Deer

Celtic show starts at 6:30 p.m. in large heated tent off Celebration Plaza

Alberta Party leader must wait to learn if he can run in provincial election

EDMONTON — The lawyer for Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel told a… Continue reading

B.C. man gets seven-year sentence in U.S. for attempting to smuggle ecstasy

SEATTLE — The U.S. Department of Justice says a British Columbia man… Continue reading

Crown stays charge against Calgary woman charged in five-year-old boy’s death

CALGARY — A prosecutor says the Crown has stayed a manslaughter charge… Continue reading

Quebec wins ringette gold in overtime

End-to-end thriller played before more than 1,100 fans at Servus Arena

Fashion Fridays: Must-have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens

Now there is one more place where cameras could start watching you… Continue reading

R. Kelly due in Chicago court to face sex abuse charges

CHICAGO — R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for… Continue reading

Feds promise $10 million for housing for troubled Cat Lake First Nation

The Canadian government is promising more than $10 million to build new… Continue reading

BC ticket holder wins Friday night’s $25.9 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket holder in British Columbia won Friday night’s $25.9… Continue reading

Funeral today for seven children killed in fast-moving Halifax fire

HALIFAX — Mourners will descend upon a large Halifax hall today for… Continue reading

As U.S. plans in Syria shift, Canada tries to plan for own forces in Iraq

OTTAWA — The commander of Canada’s special forces says officials are watching… Continue reading

Local Sports: Tanner Butler: A gifted defenceman

RDC hockey Kings head coach Trevor Keeper had an idea of what… Continue reading

Stettler RCMP looking for hit-and-run driver

A white Dodge truck with a flat deck backed into a car… Continue reading

Most Read