Alberta Advantage Party prepares for party status

Alberta Advantage Party has collected more signatures than required to formally request party status.

A party official said over 8,600 signatures have been collected for Elections Alberta which is more than the required 7,878.

“As a founder of the former Wildrose Party, I believe that Albertans deserve an honest and practical grassroots alternative to Jason Kenney and the UCP,” said leader Marilyn Burns in a news release.

The Alberta Advantage Party says it will focus on more accountability by offering Albertans the right to recall their MLA; more economic freedom from Ottawa through tax autonomy; results-based education reform that is focused on learning rather than social progressive conditioning against family values; championing the oil and gas sector; and driving agricultural innovation for Alberta farmers.



