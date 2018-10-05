Alberta Appeal Court upholds sentence for man convicted in fatal gas and dash

Appeal court upholds sentence for man convicted in fatal gas and dash

CALGARY — The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld the sentence of a Calgary man for killing a gas-station attendant who was trying to stop him from stealing fuel.

Joshua Cody Mitchell is serving 11 years in prison after being convicted last year of manslaughter and of hit and run in the 2015 death of Maryam Rashidi.

Rashidi, who was 35, died when Mitchell ran over her as he drove off without paying for $113 worth of gasoline.

Mitchell’s lawyer said his client’s prison term should be reduced to seven years.

He argued, among other things, that the trial judge was too harsh in choosing from a range of possible sentences for manslaughter.

The Appeal Court ruled the judge balanced all the factors and legal principles in the case.

“The sentence was stern but had to be,” the panel of appeal judges wrote in a decision released Friday.

They did reduce a lifetime driving ban Mitchell faced to 10 years.

“For a person still in his 20s this is not, in our view, realistic and it serves no compelling … purpose,” the judges wrote.

“It does not depreciate the magnitude of his offence to recognize that the appellant will be a different person in the years to come and should be encouraged to live a constructive life then.”

Rashidi and her husband had come to Canada from Iran in 2014 because they wanted a better life for their son. She had been working at the Centex gas station for just two weeks after being laid off from her engineering job during Calgary’s economic downturn.

The trial heard that Rashidi chased Mitchell’s truck across a parking lot and onto the busy Trans-Canada Highway where the vehicle got stuck in traffic.

She banged on the passenger window, stood in front of the truck with her hands up and then scrambled onto the hood.

She was run over when he swerved the truck and she fell off.

Rashidi’s husband died in a traffic accident before Mitchell was sentenced.

— By Sylvia Strojek in Edmonton

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Taking a drink at the Central Alberta Co-op Wine and Spirits Festival

Just Posted

Taking a drink at the Central Alberta Co-op Wine and Spirits Festival

The 10th annual festival was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday

Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Red Deer region unemployment on the rise

Red Deer region unemployment at 7.2 per cent in September, up from 6.7 per cent in August

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock in Red Deer

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

‘Wizarding Weekend’ presented on Ross Street in Red Deer

Harry Potter-themed activities offered

Video: Queens test bench in loss to The King’s University Eagles

Early in the basketball season is the time for experiments and Thursday… Continue reading

Street Tales: Carrying through tough times equals progress

Carrying

Hay’s Daze: Dr. Reginald Smoot: The origin of Thanksgiving

It’s been quite a while since we had a visit from our… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Most Read