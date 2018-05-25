Alberta Appeals Court bumps up award to ‘Scud Stud’ in defamation case

CALGARY — A former war correspondent has been awarded another $200,000 in costs related to his years-long legal dispute with one of Canada’s biggest media companies.

Arthur Kent won a defamation suit two years ago against the company that is now Postmedia and its former columnist Don Martin.

The case stemmed from a 2008 column published while Kent was campaigning for a seat in the Alberta legislature that painted him as an out-of-control egomaniac who had alienated party staff.

Kent, who got the nickname “Scud Stud” while reporting for NBC during the Persian Gulf war, was a star Progressive Conservative candidate, but was on record as disagreeing with some party policies.

“Alberta Conservatives have bestowed problem candidate Arthur Kent with a less flattering designation as he noisily blusters his way through their reeling election campaign — the Dud Scud,” Martin wrote.

Justice Jo’Anne Strekaf found the piece would cause right-thinking people to think less of Kent and awarded him damages of $200,000 and costs of $250,000.

Kent had sought more than $1.2 million in costs.

The Alberta Court of Appeal said in a decision Friday that it would bump up the costs awarded to a total of $450,000.

The Appeal Court’s ruling noted the litigation was “protracted and contentious at every stage.”

“Even obvious, routine matters required judicial intervention or supervision.”

Strekaf was critical of the defendants for continually refusing to turn over two emails between Martin and the lawyer for Kent’s campaign Kristine Robidoux. But she also rejected accusations from Kent that the defendants were guilty of wrongdoing, including fraudulent concealment of records and intentional destruction of records.

“None of these allegations were ever established,” she wrote. “Both sides were responsible for some of the excessive pre-trial proceedings and delay.”

The Appeal Court disagreed.

“As we have concluded that the most serious of the appellant’s allegations of misconduct were established, we find the trial judge erred in penalizing him for having made them,” the Appeal Court wrote.

“Accordingly, we will adjust the costs awarded to the appellant. Mindful of the seriousness of the conduct and the need to discourage it, we allow the appeal and award the appellant an additional $200,000 in costs.”

Kent thanked the Court of Appeal in an emailed statement.

“Martin, Postmedia and their lawyers apparently believed they were above the truth. Then they acted as though they were above the law. They were wrong on both counts.”

Kent also wanted an injunction against republishing the defamatory article, but both Strekaf and the Appeals Court declined to grant one.

Previous story
Poll results: Advocate readers say it’s time to abolish the British monarchy
Next story
Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

Just Posted

Red Deer woman was killed in 2017 when rifle in duffle bag went off

Lyndon Olsen to be sentenced on charge of criminal negligence causing death using a firearm

Kitten found in engine is “so far, so good”

It’s kitten season at Central Alberta Humane Society in Red Deer

Fathers’ rights group to rally in front of Red Deer Courthouse

For a few months now, Mattias Battauz has been in front of… Continue reading

Red Deer man charged with drug possession

Cocaine found during vehicle search

Go Fund Me account set up for Rimbey mother

Raising awareness about Lyme disease

WATCH: Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation

Hundreds graduated from the Red Deer high school Friday at the ENMAX Centrium

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to… Continue reading

Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

NEW YORK — It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been… Continue reading

Waterline work closes 48th Avenue in Red Deer this weekend

Drivers can expect a major closure in downtown Red Deer this weekend.… Continue reading

Stettler police looking for alleged shoplifter who stole shoes

Stettler Mounties are looking for a woman they say stole a pair… Continue reading

Teamsters union members vote 98.1 per cent to reject CP Rail final offer

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says its members at Canadian Pacific Railway… Continue reading

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

DUBLIN — Ireland’s referendum Friday represented more than a vote on whether… Continue reading

Tesla in Autopilot mode sped up before crashing

SALT LAKE CITY — A Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month